By Euro Weekly News Media • 15 September 2022 • 10:00

Betina von Hohendorff: The creeping toxic relationship

What is a toxic relationship, and how does it develop?

What are the warning signals of a toxic relationship?

A toxic relationship sets in when one of the two partners takes power over the other. He will tend to impose his vision of things, his choices, without taking into account the desires of the other.

This toxic relationship starts often with dominant persons in our childhood. Not being appreciated, not being loved, bullying…

Experiences that lower our self-confidence and self-esteem.

No matter what we do it is never good enough, even the people around us are not good enough.

No matter what we say, it is never really perceived

We were portrayed as weak, and isolated.

No matter what we say, it is never really acknowledged

And if we tell the person a secret, it will be thrown back in our face again and again. Make us feel culpability.

They say they want to help, but basically, it’s just sucking information to find our weak points, and then using them against us to exert power…

Toxic people can be found in our family, in social life, acquaintances, friends, work, school and partnerships.

Be aware of the signs.

Acquire knowledge and strengths to avoid this type of person.

My advice:

Love is harmony and understanding each other, not control.

Love,

Betina

www.mindovers.com

0034-699 327 363

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.