Big Eyes Coin wins over Crypto trailblazers, much like Ripple and FTX

By EWN • 15 September 2022 • 13:03

Cryptocurrency wasn’t a concept that people were ready to believe in until trailblazers gave it a voice. They showed the rest of the world what the industry had to offer and didn’t stop until the market had enough projects with various real-world features.

They have also brought innovations to source for needed solutions and given projects a stable footing. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the projects benefiting from the foundation already set in hopes of joining other trailblazers in creating a thriving blockchain ecosystem.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)- The trailblazing ecosystem

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has a mission of expanding the DeFi space to include non-crypto users in the vision for wealth generation. It intends to simplify the new sector that has revolutionized traditional financing approaches.

With the help of new finance technology, a decentralized currency, and blockchain technology, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will provide a reliable alternative for better investment opportunities.

What makes Big Eyes Coin (BIG) special?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) removes the barrier with a low price for presale and promises no fees on the platform. It also takes a different approach from its counterparts- using a cat mascot as its marketing strategy.

So far, it has worked as nobody can seem to take their eyes off the cute cat. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) engages its community by placing the responsibility of decision-making into its hands, proving that it takes a community to bring an evolution.

The Ripple (XRP) Ecosystem

The acclaimed “Utility for the new global economy,” Ripple (XRP), is built for flexibility and speed to provide crypto solutions to businesses. Their official website claims Ripple’s enterprise solutions are generally better than traditional financial services.

XRP is the cryptocurrency, and Ripple is the company that sponsors the currency. They work together, offering features used for global payments and other financial services.

Ripple (XRP) has been compared to Bitcoin severally, albeit the platform is faster with quicker TPS and comparatively lower transaction costs. Ripple (XRP) is one of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies, recording excellent daily activity ratings from users.

The FTX (FTT) Ecosystem

FTX (FTT) is a cryptocurrency on the FTX exchange, designed to offer “futures, leveraged tokens and OTC trading with a focus on institutional-grade solutions.”

FTT is the functional token on the exchange, used by users to lower trading fees and as collateral for futures. Holders can also earn with the token by staking or holding to stand a chance of winning NFTs.

FTX (FTT) offers customers leveraged tokens, an alternative to traditional margin trading which allows them to boost their gains without navigating the complexities of full margin trading. Since it launched in 2019, the exchange has gone on to rival the likes of Coinbase and Binance.

Conclusion

Crypto trailblazers have brought traction and financial backing into the crypto industry, rallying around projects they believe in. For Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the potential of the project seen as a game changer is high, along with the hopes of investors who now have stakes.

