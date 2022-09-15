By Chris King • 15 September 2022 • 20:10

Legendary BBC sports commentator passes away aged 65

Eddie Butler, the legendary BBC sports commentator has passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 65.

Eddie Butler, the legendary BBC sports commentator and former Welsh international rugby captain, passed away peacefully in his sleep today, Thursday, September 15. At the time of his death, Butler was reportedly on the Inca Trail charity trek to Machu Picchu in Peru, raising funds for Prostate Cymru. He was 65-years-of-age.

Between 1980 and 1984, Butler played at No8 and was a member of the invincible Pontypool side. He subsequently captained Wales on six occasions, winning 16 international caps in total. Such was his stature that he was called up to play in the 1986 British and Irish Lions for the tour of New Zealand.

When his playing career finally came to a close, Butler found himself being offered a job by the BBC, where he became one of their most respected sports commentators and broadcasters. He was widely recognised as being the ‘voice of rugby’.

Working at the BBC he formed a commentating partnership with Brain Moore, the former England hooker. He also wrote a weekly column in the Rugby Union section of The Observer Sport, while also writing for The Guardian.

Tributes filled social media for the very popular personality:

Former Wales rugby union captain and legendary broadcaster and commentator Eddie Butler has died at the age of 65 — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) September 15, 2022

We are devastated by the passing of our much loved and admired ambassador Eddie Butler. Please read our full statement here. pic.twitter.com/AqVE9j3WN3 — Prostate Cymru (@ProstateCymru) September 15, 2022

Stunned at the news and passing of Eddie Butler. Thoughts with his family. What an amazing contribution to rugby and broadcasting. A privilege to have played and co-commentated with his voice. RIP Eddie 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AEMGSXKdhG — Sam Warburton (@samwarburton_) September 15, 2022

Eddie Butler was a true commentary great – the recognisable voice of the sport to millions & unrivalled in his storytelling behind the mic. Captain of Wales and a superb player, he was also a true gentleman. I am deeply shocked. My thoughts are with his family and BBC colleagues. — Sir Bill Beaumont (@BillBeaumont) September 15, 2022

My England career began with a Calcutta Cup, and my BBC co-comms career on the Men's 6 Nations will end on Saturday with another.

Thank you to all at BBC Sport, especially my mate, Eddie Butler. It's been a privilege to work on some unforgettable sporting occasions. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) February 3, 2022

___________________________________________________________

