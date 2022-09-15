Legendary BBC sports commentator passes away aged 65

HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
BREAKING: Legendary BBC sports commentator ‘voice of rugby’ passes away aged 65

By Chris King • 15 September 2022 • 20:10

Eddie Butler, the legendary BBC sports commentator has passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 65.

 

Eddie Butler, the legendary BBC sports commentator and former Welsh international rugby captain, passed away peacefully in his sleep today, Thursday, September 15. At the time of his death, Butler was reportedly on the Inca Trail charity trek to Machu Picchu in  Peru, raising funds for Prostate Cymru. He was 65-years-of-age. 

Between 1980 and 1984, Butler played at No8 and was a member of the invincible Pontypool side. He subsequently captained Wales on six occasions, winning 16 international caps in total. Such was his stature that he was called up to play in the 1986 British and Irish Lions for the tour of New Zealand.

When his playing career finally came to a close, Butler found himself being offered a job by the BBC, where he became one of their most respected sports commentators and broadcasters. He was widely recognised as being the ‘voice of rugby’.

Working at the BBC he formed a commentating partnership with Brain Moore, the former England hooker. He also wrote a weekly column in the Rugby Union section of The Observer  Sport, while also writing for The Guardian.

Tributes filled social media for the very popular personality:

