By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 10:14

BREAKING NEWS: Iran admitted to Shanghai Cooperation Organization Credit: Jarretera/Shutterstock.com

Iran has been admitted to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as reported on Thursday, September 15.

In order for Iran to be admitted to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Secretary General Zhang Ming signed the memorandum of commitment as a member of the association on the sCO summit currently taking place in Samarkand.

“Henceforth we have entered a new phase in various economic, trade, transit and energy cooperation”, Abdollahian said.

🚨🚨🇷🇺🇮🇷Live updates: Shanghai Cooperation Organization #SCO accepted Iran as a new member. Putin arrives at the summit and meets with his Iranian counterpart. pic.twitter.com/OxaEpHQcqh — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) September 15, 2022

The SCO secretary general also described today’s occasion as important for both Iran and the Organization, as the Islamic Republic of Iran’s position in the region as a powerful and stable country is important for the association.

Iran’s accession to the group of member countries will strengthen the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Min Min believes.

Iran became an SCO observer state in 2005. The process of the country’s accession to the full-fledged membership of the organization began in 2021.

This year’s SCO summit will be held on September 15-16 in Samarkand. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is presiding.

According to the United Nations The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is “an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai on 15 June 2001.”

“The SCO currently comprises eight Member States (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia) and six “Dialogue Partners” (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey).”

“In 2021, the decision was made to start the accession process of Iran to the SCO as a full member, and Egypt, Qatar as well as Saudi Arabia became dialogue partners.”