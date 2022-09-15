HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
BREAKING: President Zelensky involved in car accident hours after Putin survives assassination attempt

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 September 2022 • 1:05

UKRAINE’S President Volodymyr Zelensky has been involved in car accident hours after Putin survives an assassination attempt.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has been involved in a car crash in Kyiv, but has not seriously hurt, his spokesman said.

More to follow…

Matthew Roscoe

Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.

