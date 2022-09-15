Casino Mediterraneo in Villajoyosa (Alicante) in play again with 2023 reopening

By Linda Hall • 15 September 2022 • 15:19

SYMBOLIC DEMOLITION: Jesus Alamo and Andreu Verdu do some spadework Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

WORK began on restoring the abandoned Casino Mediterraneo in Villajoyosa which closed its doors in 2010.

If all goes according to plan, it will reopen in April 2023.

An official start was made on September 13 at an event attended by Jesus Alamo, president of Grupo Acrismatic which owns the casino, Villajoyosa’s mayor Andreu Verdu, town councillors, the media and members of public.

Alamo and Verdu symbolically demolished a small brick wall, heralding a start to the future Casino Mediterraneo.

Verdu emphasised the town hall’s pleasure and gratitude in knowing that the casino would be brought back to life, while once again generating prosperity and employment for La Vila.

“This is greatly satisfying,” the mayor said. “I have only words of gratitude for Jesus Alamo’s confidence in reopening what was a buttress – and will be again -for Villajoyosa, complementing the tourist offer for the capital of the Marina Alta.”

Jesus Alamo thanked all those present for their support once the reopening had been announced.

“Without a doubt this was the best start that the project could have,” he declared.

