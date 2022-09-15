By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 9:53

Chaos as strikes to ground 50% of France's flights from September 16 Credit: Song_about_summer/Shutterstock.com

Fifty per cent of flights to and from France are expected to be grounded due to air traffic controller strikes on Friday, September 16.

France’s DGAC reported the strikes and their effect on flights on their Twitter account stating:

“From Friday 16 September 2022 at 6am, to Saturday 17 September 2022 at 6am, air traffic morning, air traffic will be severely disrupted throughout the country.”

“Significant cancellations and delays are to be expected.”

“The DGAC invites you, if you can, to postpone your trip and to contact your airline.”

#Perturbations | Mouvement social des contrôleurs aériens sur l’ensemble du territoire national pour la journée du vendredi 16 septembre 2022. pic.twitter.com/zfkBy25ByL — Direction générale de l'aviation civile 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@DGAC) September 13, 2022

The cuts will affect the whole of France, with the DGAC stating it is currently working with the European air travel regulator Eurocontrol to help airlines avoid the country’s air space.

Flights outside of France are also being affected by the strikes, with flight FR9095 from Alicante to Manchester on Friday, September 16 also being cancelled.

Ryanair stated the flight was cancelled “due to French ATC Strike, which are completely outside of our control.”

The news comes after Heathrow Airport has reportedly cancelled flights out of respect for the Queen’s coffin procession as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

In addition flights were delayed at Gatwick Airport after it was announced that Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms, has died aged 96, as reported on Thursday, September 8.

