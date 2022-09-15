Chechen leader Radman Kadyrov claims his troops now control Zaporizhzhya region

By Chris King • 15 September 2022 • 19:26

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov. Credit: Zaid Saadallah/Shutterstock.com

On the say that sanctions were imposed against him by the US, the Chechen leader Radman Kadyrov claims his troops now have total control of the Zaporizhzhya region.

Chechen leader Radman Kadyrov claimed today, Thursday, September 15, that his forces have taken full control of the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhya.

Posting on his Telegram channel, he wrote: “All strategic positions occupied in the Zaporizhzhya region are under the strict control of the Akhmat special forces. This is reported by my dear BROTHER, the commander of the OMON ‘Akhmat-Grozny’ of the UFSVNG of the Russian Federation for the Chechen Republic Anzor Bisayev”.

⠀

He continued: “Our fighters control absolutely all occupied points, carry out high-quality interaction with their colleagues from other military formations, and smash Ukrofashist Banderaites and foreign mercenaries”.

⠀

“We have no doubt about the fighting qualities of our guys. They have already shown themselves perfectly during the liberation of Mariupol, Lysychansk, and other large cities and towns. At this stage, the fighters of the special forces ‘Akhmat’ are just waiting for the order to move into battle”, Kadyrov stressed.

⠀

He added: “I wish the guys further success in the course of the special military operation! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH”.

His post comes on the same day that the US imposed sanctions against the Chechen leader. He is one of 22 individuals named by the US Treasury Department, along with two organisations allegedly involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

⚡️US imposes new sanctions against Kadyrov, Russian official involved in deportation of Ukrainian children. The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against two entities and 22 individuals involved in Russian aggression against Ukraine. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 15, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.