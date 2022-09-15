Claddagh Irish Bar: A taste of Ireland in Marbella

By Euro Weekly News Media • 15 September 2022 • 8:16

You never know who will drop into the Claddagh: Finbar Furey, one of the most famous musicians in Ireland

Claddagh Irish Bar, perfectly located just 50 metres from the paseo, is a piece of Ireland in Marbella, hosting the best live music, events and live sports in the area!

Brothers Gerry and Jimmy purchased the bar in 2002 and have since updated and extended the premises into what it is today – the best and most authentic Irish bar in Marbella.

Priding itself on welcoming tourists and residents alike, Claddagh is the only Irish bar in Marbella to provide live music from bands and artists six days a week. With five large television screens, Claddagh Bar also caters to all of your sporting needs, with football, rugby and golf playing on a regular basis. So, take a break from the heat and enjoy a cold pint with fantastic air conditioning, great service and a friendly and fun atmosphere, as well as free WiFi and USB ports at the bar and at your table.

With an extensive drinks list that has something for all tastes, enjoy a mouth-watering cocktail, chilled glass of wine or, of course, a pint of traditional Irish Guinness. You can enjoy regular events at Claddagh Bar, where the team will ensure everyone has the best time, or have a game on their pool table if you and your group are feeling competitive!

In 2017, Gerry and Jimmy also took over the running of St Patrick’s Day celebrations and the amazing Irish International Music Festival, which is back with a bang on Friday, September 16, 17 and 18, following a three year break. The festival is conveniently located just 50 metres from Claddagh Bar, behind Tourist Office, looking over Playa del Faro and out to Mediterranean Sea. This special location will be hosting the festival from 1pm until 11pm and promises to be a great event full of traditional live music, Irish culture, and fantastic food and drinks!

Head down to Marbella´s premium Irish bar and check out their weekly specials on bottled beers, fruity cocktails, chilled wine or a pint of the black stuff – the staff are ready to welcome you with open arms, a smile and the Irish charm that the country is so well-known for!

Opening hours: 4pm until late Monday – Friday, 1pm until late on Saturdays and Sundays

Address: Bar Avenida de Arias, Maldonado 16

Telephone: 952 779 537

Email: [email protected]

Social media: The Claddagh Irish Bar

