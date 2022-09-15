CSTO Joint Headquarters operative group arrives in Armenia, with Nancy Pelosi also due

As reported this evening, Thursday, September 15, by the Press Secretary of the Armenian government on the official Facebook page, Suren Papikyan, the Armenian Defence Minister has welcomed the CSTO Joint Headquarters operative group from the CSTO Collective Security Council to Yerevan.

Colonel-General Anato is at the head of this group, whose objective is to carry out a monitoring mission in Armenia following the recent attacks by Azerbaijan. The Defence Minister also welcomed Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov at the same time.

Anato and his team will now analyse the situation in Armenia, and attempt to form a clear report on the aftermath of Azerbaijan’s massive aggression that was initiated on the night of September 13. In the coming days, the task force will carry out appropriate work at the main headquarters of the Armed Forces of the RA and in the areas where combat operations took place.

Earlier today it announced by Politico that Nancy Pelosi, the US Speaker of the House, is due to travel to Armenia this coming weekend in a supposed show of support for Armenia. Accompanied on her trip by Jackie Speier, the congresswoman for California, both politicians will first stop off at the Berlin for the G-7 Speakers’ Summit.