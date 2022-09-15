DeFi Tokens that could boost your investment by 10x before the end of the year- Bitcoin, BNB and, Big Eyes Coin.

By EWN • 15 September 2022 • 13:05

Bitcoin was created in 2009 to become a global, decentralised currency immune to interference from central banks and other financial organisations. Before that, the concept of decentralised finance only existed in our imagination. An increasing number of people worldwide enjoy the many benefits that blockchain technology, cryptocurrency and decentralised finance provide. All thanks to the emergence of DeFi tokens like Ethereum (ETH) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

The prolific pioneer: Bitcoin (BTC)

Wherever you find yourself on this planet, there is a good chance you can easily find someone who knows what bitcoin is because it is the most popular cryptocurrency in the world. It is a digital currency introduced in 2009 that people can use to send/receive payments or purchase goods and services.

The cryptocurrency operates on its native bitcoin blockchain network. It is a public, distributed digital ledger that is immutable and easily verifiable. Information is stored across many computers and servers, making it one of the most efficient ways to store information today.

Today, Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in the world, and its success led to the birth of several other cryptocurrencies like Binance coin (BNB), Ethereum (ETH) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG). It has a market cap of about four hundred billion dollars, which is projected to explode in the coming years.

Binance Coin (BNB): Build ‘N’ Build

Since its value has remained relatively stable over time, BNB (aka Build ‘N’ Build) has emerged as one of the most profitable cryptocurrencies to invest in. Experts forecast that its value will continue to appreciate well into the future even though it already has a market capitalisation of $45.87 billion.

BNB is the native currency of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, with more than six hundred different cryptocurrencies listed. The platform also features a host of features and Decentralised products like staking, yield farming, crypto-lending, etc., that users can leverage to generate passive income.

It also features an NFT marketplace and trading platform where investors can follow real-time cryptocurrency price charts and place orders. Binance prides itself as the service provider of the blockchain industry, so BNB is expected to continue growing as the global adoption of cryptocurrency spreads across the globe.

The Meme-coin with a difference: Big Eyes Coin

All of us crave belonging to a group of like-minded, forward-thinking people. The $BIG project is a community-driven effort to expand access to financial services and empower its users to make sound financial decisions. They achieve this by providing lessons and how-to films to acquaint newbies with channels to gain financial freedom. Community members can also enter to win numerous NFT prizes and other benefits.

Big Eyes Coin intends to shake up the cryptocurrency industry. The DeFi coin is designed to increase demand for DeFi services in unserved communities. Based on the ERC-20 standard for blockchain technology, the token is not just a DeFi Currency but is also positioned to become the standard for Meme Coins.

One of the biggest advantages of the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem is how cheap transactions are. Users can trade tokens with each other without any form of transaction fees for either party.

Nonetheless, a 10% levy is placed on all NFT transactions executed within the Big Eyes Coin network.

For individuals eager to participate in this promising dynamic ecosystem, Big Eyes Coin is currently hosting its private sale event where 140,000,000,000 $BIG tokens are up for sale at a discounted price of 10000.00 Big Eyes Coin per USDT. You can participate by clicking any of the links below.

Sponsored