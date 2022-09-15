Denia (Alicante) space saver makes it easier to recycle small items

By Linda Hall • 15 September 2022 • 10:25

DENIA INNOVATION: Space-saving recycling point Photo credit: Denia town hall

DENIA town hall’s street-cleaning concessionary company Urbaser has installed three mini-recycling point for small objects.

These are located in Paseo del Saladar as well as the junctions between Calle Patricio Ferrandiz-Calle Carlos Senti and Ronda de les Muralles-Avenida Joan Fuster. More are planned, municipal sources confirmed.

The compact installations have separate pigeonholes for coffee capsules, printer ink cartridges, plastic bottle-tops, spectacles, batteries, lightbulbs, mobile phones and chargers

“Apart from their environmental advantages and convenience, these mini-ecoparks take up little room on public land and make it possible to collect seven products in the same place,” the town hall said.

