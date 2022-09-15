Denia (Alicante) space saver makes it easier to recycle small items

By Linda Hall • 15 September 2022 • 10:25
DENIA INNOVATION: Space-saving recycling point
Photo credit: Denia town hall
These are located in Paseo del Saladar as well as the junctions between Calle Patricio Ferrandiz-Calle Carlos Senti and Ronda de les Muralles-Avenida Joan Fuster. More are planned, municipal sources confirmed.
The compact installations have separate pigeonholes for coffee capsules, printer ink cartridges, plastic bottle-tops, spectacles, batteries, lightbulbs, mobile phones and chargers
“Apart from their environmental advantages and convenience, these mini-ecoparks take up little room on public land and make it possible to collect seven products in the same place,” the town hall said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.