By Matthew Roscoe • 15 September 2022 • 14:36

Dozens escape detention centre in Metz France as police launch major manhunt. Image: Esteveg/Shutterstock.com

A DOZEN people fled from a detention centre in Metz-Queuleu (France) late on Wednesday, September 14.

Reports coming out of France on Thursday, September 15, suggest that the dozen detention centre escapees from Metz are being hunted by police.

“A judicial investigation is underway and measures are being taken to search for the individuals,” the Moselle Police said on Thursday, September 15.

According to local media reports, the incident at the administrative detention centre (CRA), which is located next to the prison, occurred around dinnertime.

Apparently, the fugitives, who are believed to be aged between 18 and 32, used a homemade hook to open a gate before scaling a perimeter fence.

Three of them have recently been released from prison.

French media outlet leparisien.fr reported that those still on the loose are from Moroccan (2), Algeria (9) and Libyan (1).

Six of them had been placed in the CRA after being held in police custody for theft or violence.

One fugitive was arrested after injuring himself while trying to climb a fence. He was taken into custody and hospitalised, the news outlet said.

The detention centre has a capacity of 98 people.

The dozen were able to escape after rioting began and they were able to sneak off undetected.

Initial reports suggest that police only noticed their disappearance after the situation had calmed down and when they looked at the CCTV footage an hour later.