By Anna Ellis • 15 September 2022 • 8:19

Enjoy watching birds in the garden. Image: Simon J Beer/Shutterstock.com

A bird table will be at its most popular and valuable when natural food is in short supply, usually between October and April.



Natural food supply is usually lowest in winter and spring, so this is when the garden birds will reap the most benefits from your table. However, food shortages can occur at any time.

If you enjoy watching birds, consider providing more varied feeding stations to attract more species.

Unfortunately, tidier gardens and the changes in farming methods have reduced the natural food supply of species such as finches, buntings and sparrows.

Providing sunflower seeds will help them. They are eagerly taken and unlikely to be harmful if given to young in the nest.

If it takes a few days before you see any birds, don’t be discouraged. Once the birds discover the food and convince themselves it is not a trap, they will visit regularly.

At this time of year, put out food and water on a regular basis. In severe weather, feed twice daily if you can: in the morning and in the early afternoon.

Birds require high-energy, high-fat foods during the cold winter weather to maintain their fat reserves to survive the frosty nights. Use only good-quality food and scraps.

Always adjust the quantity given to the demand, and never allow uneaten foods to accumulate around the feeders. Once you establish a feeding routine, try not to change it as the birds will become used to it and time their visits to your garden accordingly.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.