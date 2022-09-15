By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 11:48
Europe tempted to abandon Ukraine due to price increases says EU's top diplomat Credit: DexonDee/Shutterstock.com
The EU’s top diplomat made his comments on Europe feeling tempted to abandon Ukraine due to price increases in an interview, stating:
“There is a temptation to abandon (Ukraine) in part of European society.”
“People want to end the war because they cannot bear the consequences, the costs. This mentality must be overcome. The offensive on the northeastern front helps with that,” stated Borrell in an interview with El Mundo newspaper.
Borrell previously dismissed the grim forecasts made by other politicians that winter would bring with it catastrophe for Europe:
“There are political opposition forces that say we are going to freeze to death. Some of those people who say that are not ideological radicals, they insist that the way we are going is a crazy one.”
The news comes after President Alexander Lukashenko has filmed a video in which he promises Belarus will not allow Europe to freeze during winter, while chopping firewood, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.
In addition Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission has arrived in Ukraine’s Kyiv to discuss the nation’s accession to the European Union with President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Shmyhal, as reported on Thursday, September 15.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.