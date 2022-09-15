By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 11:48

Europe tempted to abandon Ukraine due to price increases says EU's top diplomat Credit: DexonDee/Shutterstock.com

The extreme price increases seen across Europe have led many to feel tempted to abandon Ukraine said Top EU Diplomat Josep Borell, as reported on Thursday, September 15.

The EU’s top diplomat made his comments on Europe feeling tempted to abandon Ukraine due to price increases in an interview, stating:

“There is a temptation to abandon (Ukraine) in part of European society.”

“People want to end the war because they cannot bear the consequences, the costs. This mentality must be overcome. The offensive on the northeastern front helps with that,” stated Borrell in an interview with El Mundo newspaper.

Borrell previously dismissed the grim forecasts made by other politicians that winter would bring with it catastrophe for Europe:

“There are political opposition forces that say we are going to freeze to death. Some of those people who say that are not ideological radicals, they insist that the way we are going is a crazy one.”

The news comes after President Alexander Lukashenko has filmed a video in which he promises Belarus will not allow Europe to freeze during winter, while chopping firewood, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

In addition Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission has arrived in Ukraine’s Kyiv to discuss the nation’s accession to the European Union with President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Shmyhal, as reported on Thursday, September 15.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.