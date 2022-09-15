By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 14:43

Fisherman finds man's body on beach in Spain's Cantabrian Sea Credit: Jesus Souto/Shutterstock.com

A fisherman found the body of a man in the Cantabrian Sea this on the beach of Xagó, in Gozon, Asturias, as reported on Thursday, September 15.

The Guardia Civil has reportedly taken charge of the man’s body found in Spain’s Cantabrian Sea, ordering it be sent for identification.

The body, which is suspected to have been in the water for several days, was found at 8.25 a.m. and the procedure has been activated for the removal of the body, which will be taken to the Forensic Anatomical Institute for identification.

Over the last week, since September 7, a search was launched for a 32-year-old fisherman from Oviedo who had disappeared in the area around the San Juan de Nieva lighthouse.

The man had gone fishing in the area around the San Juan de Nieva lighthouse by car. The alert was not received until late at night, when it was deemed suspicious that the young man had neither returned nor given any sign of life, especially when it had been impossible to locate him by telephone, as reported by 20minutos.

The news follows reports that the body of a diver was found washed up on Aguadulce beach in the Almeria municipality of Roquetas de Mar.

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, the lifeless body of a person was found on Monday afternoon, September 12, in the sea at a beach in Aguadulce, in the Almerian municipality of Roquetas de Mar.

