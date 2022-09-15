By Matthew Roscoe • 15 September 2022 • 19:05

Food Alert in Spain: Metallic foreign bodies found in popular cheese from France. Image: Grazyna Kownacka/Shutterstock.com

SPAIN’S Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition has issued an alert for the presence of metallic foreign bodies in cheese from France.

On Thursday, September 15, Spain’s Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) issued an alert notification regarding the presence of foreign bodies in goat cheese from France.

“The marketing company in Spain is withdrawing the product from the market,” AESAN said,

The details of the affected products are:

Product name: Président Goat bag Sainte Maure Brand: President Size: 180g x 6pcs Expiration: 10/10/2022, 10/13/2022 and 10/21/2022

Product name: Président goat cheese Riblaire Brand: President Size: 1Kg X 2 pcs Expiration dates: 10/24/2022 and 10/28/2022



⚠️ Alerta por presencia de cuerpos extraños metálicos en quesos.

🚫 No consumir

▶️ Nombre: Président Rulo cabra Saint Maure. Marca Président. 180g x 6 uds

▶️ Nombre: Président queso cabra Riblaire. Marca: Président. 1Kg x 2 uds.

📌 https://t.co/S3Ivc3coqp pic.twitter.com/ECjMfYlPCE — AESAN (@AESAN_gob_es) September 15, 2022

According to the information available, the product has been distributed in several countries and, within Spain, in most of the autonomous communities.

This information has been transferred to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (SCIRI) in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels.

“People who have products affected by this alert at home are recommended to refrain from consuming them and return them to the point of purchase,” AESAN said.

The news comes after the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition was forced to issue a statement on Monday, July 11, warning of the presence of ethylene oxide in some products of a well-known brand of ice cream.

