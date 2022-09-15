HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
Good foot health really matters to older people

By Anna Ellis • 15 September 2022 • 7:11

Good foot health really matters to older people. Image: Rido/Shutterstock.com

Good food health can reduce pain, improve confidence, mobility, quality of life and independence with the potential to prevent more serious problems.

Here are some top tips for good foot healthcare:

  • Keep feet clean
  • Moisturise feet
  • Trim nails
  • Monitor sores
  • Get properly fitting footwear
  • Get medical attention when needed
  • Address pain
  • Promote circulation

As average lifespans increase, so does stress on your feet. Because of increased wear on elderly feet, injury and deformation that can cause pain and mobility loss to become a greater threat to the older generation.

The term personal footcare covers a set of tasks that an adult, whatever their age, would normally do for themselves.

When this becomes difficult for a person to do for themselves, their family, friends or carers may choose to do it for them.

Conditions which can make it difficult for someone to care for their own feet include sight impairment, arthritis, dementia, general frailty and inability to reach their feet.

Symptoms of these issues that can be found in feet include dry skin, brittle nails, burning and tingling sensations, feelings of coldness, numbness, and discolouration.

It is always recommended that you seek professional care when these signs appear.

Even when foot pain and problems aren’t related to those large, overarching health issues, they can still lead to knee, hip, and lower back pain that undermines mobility just as effectively.

