How long do I need on my passport to travel to Spain

15 September 2022

Image - passport: Yau Ming Low/shutterstock

Picture this: your suitcases are all packed, you’ve got your boarding pass in one hand and your sunglasses in the other, and you’re about to check in for a holiday when you realise that you’ve not got long enough on your passport to travel after all.

Luckily, the Euro Weekly has all the information about how long you need on your passport to travel to Spain.

Issue and expiry date

In accordance with UK Government policy, you must have at least three months after the day you plan to travel left on your passport. You can check this by looking at the ‘expiry date’ on the main page where all your other information can be found.

You almost must make sure that it was issued less than 10 years before the date that you enter the country. You can check this by looking at the ‘date of issue’ just above the expiry date.

Applying for a new passport

If your passport has expired, you’ll have to apply for a new one, which can take up to 10 weeks in the UK. As a little tip, it’s also £9.50 cheaper to apply for your new one online through the UK government website than by postal order, helping you save the environment as well as your pennies.

Click here to apply for your new passport and receive it within 10 weeks.

Need it urgently?

If you do need your passport in less than 2 and a half months, the government website offers an Online Premium Service or 1 week Fast Track services for urgent applicants for those who haven’t already applied using the normal service. For this service you would have to book an appointment at the passport office and pay online. Appointments can be booked up to three weeks in advance and you will need to take your old passport with you when you attend it.

To use the Online Premium Service you will need your old passport, a device that takes digital photos and someone to take your photo, and a digital photo of you. Through this service you will receive your passport at the appointment. This costs £177 (or £187 for a 50 page frequent traveller passport).

Click here to apply for a new passport via the Online Premium Service.

If you opt for the 1 Week Fast Track Service, your new passport will be delivered to your home within 1 week of your appointment. To use this service you need to do the following:

Get a paper application form from a Post Office – you cannot apply online Book an appointment online and pay the fee Fill in your application form and gather your documents before your appointment

You will need to take the following items to your appointment:

Two identical printed passport photos

Your completed paper application form

Your supporting documents – read the booklet that comes with the paper form to find out what you need

This service costs £142 for an adult passport (or £152 for a 50-page frequent traveller passport), or £122 for a child passport (or £132 for a 50-page frequent traveller passport).

Click here to book your appointment and pay by card for the 1 week fast track service.

