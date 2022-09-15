By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 8:28

Huge day for Ukraine with 13 Russian tanks destroyed in latest combat losses update Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

On Thursday, September 15, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a summary of combat losses of the Russian troops as of September 15. About 53,850 Russian soldiers were eliminated. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/v0gWb6khsO — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 15, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 53,850 after another 200 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed 13 more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 2193 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of four Russian aircraft, five artillery system and 17 Armoured Personnel Vehicles.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk oblast, hold the captured territories and disrupt the active actions of our troops in certain areas.

Over Russia launched 8 missile strikes, 19 airstrikes and fired 86 MLRS strikes at military and civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine.

According to available information, the destruction of a significant number of servicemen and military equipment of units of the 137th Parachute Regiment of the 106th Parachute Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Bakhmut direction has been confirmed.

Significant losses do not allow the specified unit to continue combat operations without additional measures.

In order to hold the temporarily captured territories, Russia is trying to strengthen the first line of defence in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions – it is moving reserves from the units of the 3rd Army Corps, as well as the remnants of units that were withdrawn from the Kharkiv direction.

In addition, Ukraine air defence units destroyed four aircraft of the occupiers in different directions: three Su-25 and one Su-24M.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Wednesday, September 13.

