By Euro Weekly News Media • 15 September 2022 • 10:25
HVMB: The advantages of neutering your dogs. Image - Shutterstock
In males, the testicles are removed and the hormone testosterone levels fall after the surgery. In females, the ovaries and sometimes the uterus is removed and this means that they will no longer be able to fall pregnant, and will also not have any seasons.
The benefits are:
In all cases, neutering involves a general anaesthetic. The dog will come into the practice in the morning, stay for the day to have the operation, and in most cases will be reunited with the owners the same day.
Difference between open surgery and laparoscopic spay:
In open surgery, a single large incision is made. In laparoscopic surgery three separate small incisions are made with less post-operative pain. There are fewer stitches, which can mean a faster return to normal exercise. As the incisions are smaller, there is a smaller risk of post-operative complications with the incisions, as well as less trauma to the tissues.
Laparoscopic surgeries are performed on a regular basis at the Marina Baixa Veterinary Hospital. Not only for neutering but also others such as gastropexy to avoid stomach torsion
