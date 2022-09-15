Invest in your health with ASSSA Insurance

By Euro Weekly News Media • 15 September 2022 • 7:14

SOME people are mainly focused on the price when they look for health insurance and they decide to contract the cheapest one, but…Watch Out!



Inexpensive health insurances are available on the market at the time of contracting the policy, but as the person gets older the price of the policy drastically increases considering the change to a higher age bracket. ASSSA does not increase the price due to age, which means that the premium will remain the same age bracket that you contracted at the beginning. In the end you will pay a lower amount and your insurance will result cheaper.

A further point to consider is the written contractual guarantee of no cancellation. If there is no guarantee and the Insurance Company cancels the policy, it may occur that contracting another insurance becomes complicated due to age or the development of some diseases. ASSSA guarantees under contract that your policy will not be cancelled, therefore you can have the peace of mind of being provided with lifetime coverage.

Health is the best investment we can ever make and as such should be treated, not as the purchase of the cheapest choice by the time of contracting. Other factors to consider are the solvency and experience of the Company, the customer service, easy access to medical assistance, medical network and coverage offered.

ASSSA puts at your disposal its solvency and more than 80 years of experience to provide you with the best personalised attention in your own language and the best health care any time you need it.

Don’t wait any longer. Invest in your health with ASSSA.

