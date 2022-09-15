By Anna Ellis • 15 September 2022 • 16:25

Is an upgrade to a more ecological-friendly Air Source Heat pump worthwhile? Image: Studio Harmony/Shutterstock.com

Air Source Heat pumps are a form of renewable energy technology which take the warmth from the air outside (even when it’s quite cold) and uses it to heat the home.



There are two types of air source heat pumps:-

The first is an Air-To-Water system which heats water which is then circulated around the home via radiators or an underfloor heating system. They can also be used to heat water in a storage tank for the bathroom or kitchen.

The second is an Air-to-Air system which typically uses fans to circulate warm air around the home and cannot be used to heat water.

Using various pieces of technology – namely an evaporator coil full of refrigerant fluid, a type of pump called a compressor and a heat exchanger – heat pumps absorb the warmth in the air outside and release this heat into air or water, which is then distributed around the home.

They can do this even when the temperature outside is very low. Fridges work in the same way, only in reverse. They use the same technology to draw heat out of the air in the fridge, which is why the space behind fridges feels warm.

Where Do Air Source Heat Pumps Work Best?

A well-insulated home with high standards of air-tightness is preferable to get the most out of your air source heat pump. This is because heat pumps are most effective in homes which warm up quickly and are good at keeping the heat in.

Be aware that air source heat pumps, therefore, aren’t for every home. A tech survey by a qualified assessor is essential before installation as it could have a detrimental effect on your electric bills if your house isn’t correctly insulated.

