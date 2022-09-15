Last chance: Craig David performing in Puente Romano!

By Laura Kemp • 15 September 2022 • 14:03

CRAIG DAVID: Is one of the world´s most famous singers. Credit: Shutterstock/Ben Houdijk

IT IS your last chance to get tickets for the amazing Craig David concert at Puente Romano on Thursday, September 15.

The internationally-acclaimed singer, Craig David, is performing for one night only at one of Spain´s most glamorous events.

This is a perfect venue for music and has hosted some of the world’s top entertainers over the years and Craig David ranks equally with those who have played there before.

With 12 albums under his belt, he rose to fame at 18 when he had a huge hit with garage duo Artful Dodger and their song Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) and he has gone from strength to strength since then.

More recently, he re-invented himself with the TS5 sessions which began in Miami where he hosted and acted as DJ at weekly house parties, which he then chose to share with the world through Soundcloud.

Tickets cost from €50 per person and are available from [email protected].

