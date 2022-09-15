By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 7:43
Navy of Russia and China begin joint patrols in Pacific Ocean
Credit: Twitter @tass_agency
Speaking on the joint patrols of the Navy of Russia and China in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defence Ministry stated:
“As part of the implementation of the international military cooperation program, warships of the Russian Navy and the People’s Liberation Army Navy of China are conducting the second joint patrol in the waters of the Pacific Ocean.”
“The tasks of the patrols are to strengthen naval cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China, maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, monitor maritime waters, as well as protect facilities of maritime economic activities of Russia and the PRC,” the ministry explained.
Russian ships taking part on the joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean include the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, the corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, the Perfect and the Gromky, and the medium sea tanker Pechenga.
On the side of the People’s Liberation Army Navy of China – the destroyer Nian Chang, the patrol ship Yang Chen and the multi-purpose supply vessel Dong Pinghu are all taking part.
The Russian and Chinese navies first conducted joint patrols in October last year, according to Russian state-affiliated media TASS.
The news follows reports that Russian destroyer Marshal Shaposhnikov has practiced the destruction of submarines and carried out artillery firing as part of the Vostok-2022 strategic exercise, as reported on Monday, September 5.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
