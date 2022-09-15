By Euro Weekly News Media • 15 September 2022 • 8:55

Next House Almeria: Country houses for sale in Arboleas

EXCLUSIVE to Next House Almeria, spacious reformed cortijo with pool, outhouses and sensational views in Los Terreros on the border of Arboleas and Cantoria (Almeria). We are delighted to present this stunningly reformed cortijo of 251m2 in size with a wooden guest house of 20m2, a workshop, a swimming pool of 8×4 and a two car car­port.

Arriving at the property, you are met with double iron gates which open up onto a private driveway and shaded car port for parking two cars. To your right of the driveway you see the large swimming pool, a storage shed and a wooden cabin for guests, with air conditioning and electric.

In front of the car parking you see a beautifully manicured garden with mature trees and plants. To the right you will see the entrance to the property. Upon entering the house you are greeted by a large hallway. To your left there is a spacious double bedroom and to your right a magnificent and light lounge.

Continuing from the hall there is a spacious dining room and the stairs going up to the second floor, this is where you will find two large double bedrooms and an impressive master suite with large ensuite bathroom and built in wardrobes. Downstairs, continuing from the dining room you will find a large and bright kitchen with views of the surrounding mountains and from the kitchen sink you can see the stunning swimming pool. There is also a huge downstairs bathroom and laundry room.

From the kitchen there is a back stable door, from here you will find a lovely terraced patio perfect for outdooor dining and taking in the sensational views. To your left you will find a large store room/workshop. Down some steps from the patio is where you will find the large swimming pool, there is a terrace area surrounding the pool, there is also a fly free room and a storage room where the diesel tank is stored for the heating.

The rest of the garden is filled with a great variety of trees such as, olives, almonds, oranges, lemons, figs and much more! At the bottom of the garden is where you will find the large 20m2 wooden cabin which would be perfect for guests or as a rental potential. The house has radiators powered by diesel throughout the house with a brand new diesel tank recently installed. There is air conditioning in all of the bedrooms and in the wooden cabin.

The flooring has recently been retiled throughout and the plot fenced in. All windows have shutters, fly screens and rejas throughout. The reformation of this property has been done carefully, maintaining the original features throughout. The traditional beams are present in every room, there is a lot of light throughout and this property is extremely spacious. The property is located in the area of Los Terreros (Cantoria) and is on the Arboleas border.

here is a bar within a few minutes’ drive away and both the towns of Cantoria and Arboleas can be reached within 10 minutes. The access is very good, entirely by tarmac roads. If your dream is to have your own piece of heaven in the Spanish countryside but close to all amenities, in a peaceful area with breathtaking views then this is the right property for you!!!

Do not hesitate to book in to see this exceptional reformed cortijo, it could be your Next House in Almeria!!!

C/Salvador Madariaga nº 1, Albox • 950 500 060 • [email protected]

Ref. NHA612 €239,000

