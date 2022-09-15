By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 9:31

President of European Commission arrives in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's accession Credit: Twitter @vonderleyen

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission has arrived in Ukraine’s Kyiv to discuss the nation’s accession to the European Union with President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Shmyhal, as reported on Thursday, September 15.

The President of the European Commission announced her arrival in Ukraine’s Kyiv on Twitter stating:

“🇺🇦 In Kyiv, for my 3rd visit since the start of Russia’s war.”

“So much has changed. Ukraine is now a 🇪🇺 candidate.”

“I’ll discuss with @ZelenskyyUa and @Denys_Shmyhal how to continue getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession.”

Chief of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen previously voiced her confidence for Ukraine earning its official EU candidate status, on Sunday, June, 19, stating:

“I firmly believe that we will get a positive decision, that we will get support, that the course has now been set.”

“Of course, this is also a historic decision that the European Council now has to make, but the preparations are good.”

The EU leader also spoke of her confidence for the future EU membership of the nation of Ukraine.

Her vote of confidence is not shared by all EU nations, with Austria being one example of the nations who have expressed their setbacks.

Austria’s opposition to Ukraine becoming an EU candidate was voiced by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer during his visit to Estonia on Friday, June, 10.

For Austria, it is a necessary “condition” that if Ukraine is granted candidate status, “the same also applies to the states of the Western Balkans and to the Republic of Moldova”, Nehammer stated.

Despite this, Ukraine appears to be taking huge steps towards candidacy, with Europe now providing documents that permit Ukraine nationals, who have driving licenses, to drive in European countries.

