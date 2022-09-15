By Euro Weekly News Media • 15 September 2022 • 8:41

Property of the Week: Villa Junio near Huércal-Overa

NEW & EXCLUSIVE TO VOSS HOMES ­ An impressive much larger than average four bed, 2.5 bath villa near Huercal­-Overa with 10m x 5m pool, garage, central heating and H&C aircon throughout and fantastic country views on a garden of 1,875m2.

Walking distance to a popular bar/restaurant. Ten minutes drive to the popular market town of Huercal­Overa town with a hospital and numerous amenities and 25 to 30 minutes drive to the coast at San Juan de Los Terreros, Mojacar, Vera and Garrucha.

Villa Junio sits on a walled and private garden of 892m2 with an extra piece of fenced rustic land of 983m2 at the bottom of the garden which would be great as a further garden for planting. Most of the main garden is tiled and laid to gravel for low maintenance with a variety of established plants and trees.

The impressive swimming pool area to the rear of the villa is surrounded by a large tiled area with plenty of room for sunbathing, playing and enjoying the views. There is a separate outside room with toilet and sink and a shower by the pool. There is a gravelled driveway with room for three cars and access to the garage. There is also a pedestrian gate leading in to the garden and covered porch/seating area which looks over the pool and gardens and the countryside.

The front door takes you into the large living room with pellet burning fire. Next is the large dining area with double doors leading. Above the dining area is the two-storey light tower giving the property a very grand feeling. From the dining area, glazed double doors lead into the huge conservatory making an excellent second living/dining/entertaining area that spreads across the width of the villa. Various sliding doors lead out to the rear garden and swimming pool.

Off the dining area is an arch taking you into a large quality, fitted kitchen with plenty of worktop and cupboard space. A corridor leads down to the four bedrooms. The main bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with jacuzzi-style bath and doors leading out to the gardens. There are two further double bedrooms and a fourth large single bedroom which is currently used as a hobby room. These bedrooms share a spacious family bathroom.

Voss Homes is a British family­run business with offices in the thriving, market town of Huercal­Overa and La Alfoquia village (Zurgena). We focus on selling properties around Huercal­Overa, Zurgena, La Alfoquia and Taberno.

For more information and to arrange a viewing of VH2073 Villa Junio or a meeting in our offices please contact Voss Homes on 0034 950 616 827 or email us on [email protected]

Ref. VH2073 269,950 euros

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.