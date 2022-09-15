By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 7:15

Putin replaced by Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin as face of Russian Ukraine war Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being replaced by Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin as the face of the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine according to the US Institute of War (ISW) on Thursday, September 15.

The ISW backed up the claim that Putin was being replaced by Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin as the face of the Russian war by stating that “Prigozhin gave a recruitment speech on September 14 announcing that Russian prisoners have been participating in the war since July 1 when they were instrumental in seizing the Vuhlehirska Thermal Power Plant.”

“A Russian milblogger noted that Prigozhin is introducing a “Stalinist” method that allows the Kremlin to avoid ordering a general mobilization that could ignite social tensions in Russian society.”

“Milbloggers have been consistently praising Prigozhin’s success in Ukraine and some even said that he should replace the Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, whom milbloggers and Kremlin pundits blame for the Russian defeat around Kharkiv Oblast.”

“Russian military correspondent and milblogger Maksim Fomin (alias Vladlen Tatarsky) claimed to have spoken to Prigozhin about the situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border after the withdrawal of Russian forces in the area.”

” The Prigozhin-Fomin meeting, if it occurred, could indicate that the Kremlin is attempting to address milbloggers’ months-long complaints that the Russian Defense Ministry did not hear their criticism highlighting the ineffectiveness of Russian higher command.”

“Prigozhin is Putin’s close confidant, and his developing relationship with milbloggers may help retain milblogger support for the Kremlin’s war effort while scapegoating Shoigu and the Russian Defense Ministry for the defeat around Kharkiv Oblast.”

“ISW previously assessed that the Kremlin has changed its information approach to address the demands of the Russian milbloggers and nationalists’, suggesting that Putin seeks to win back the critical milblogger community alienated by Russian failures.”

In addition the news was shared on Twitter:

Prigozhin introduces the "Stalinist" method of recruitment, which allows the Kremlin to avoid the order for general mobilization, – analysts emphasize. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 15, 2022

The news follows reports that Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has claimed that Russia is trying to minimise human casualties in its ongoing “Special Operation in Ukraine”, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.