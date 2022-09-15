Puzzle Solutions Edition 1941

By Marcos • 15 September 2022 • 10:44
crossword at newspaper with coffee
1 Lash; 2 Hill; 3 Lido; 4 Open; 5 Nice; 6 Eden; 7 Next; 8 Tact; 9 Toad; 10 Diet; 11 Team; 12 Meal; 13 Loot; 14 Thug; 15 Gnat; 16 Tyro/Tiro.
TORONTO
1 Mille Miglia; 2 The brain; 3 John Braine; 4 Jonathan Miller; 5 Neptune; 6 Arthur Miller; 7 Trivet; 8 American War of Independence; 9 Louis Braille; 10 Glenn Miller.
Across: 7 Crocodile tear; 8 Informed; 9 Yard; 10 Bidder; 12 Oldest; 14 Agenda; 16 Esprit; 18 Talc; 20 Absinthe; 22 Ideally suited.
Down: 1 Printing; 2 Echoed; 3 Adam; 4 Gladsome; 5 Stayed; 6 Fair; 11 Readable; 13 Slighted; 15 Nectar; 17 Pencil; 19 Adds; 21 So-so.
Across: 3 Ashen; 9 Infest; 10 Aerial; 11 Purse; 12 Twin; 15 Edible; 17 Hexagon; 19 Sot; 20 Rebut; 22 Steer; 24 Lucky; 25 Diver; 27 Orc; 29 Revival; 32 Unison; 34 Cowl; 35 Taken; 37 Crafty; 38 Donkey; 39 Osier.
Down: 1 Girth; 2 Affix; 3 Asp; 4 Stupor; 5 Ease; 6 Needful; 7 Limbs; 8 Fleet; 13 Western; 14 Naked; 16 Lockjaw; 18 Never; 21 Tunic; 23 Risotto; 26 Recede; 27 Ounce; 28 Cigar; 30 Vodka; 31 Lloyd; 33 Nays; 36 Nor.
Across: 1 Life, 3 Painting, 9 Puntual, 10 Cocer, 11 Talón, 12 Desvio, 14 Cárcel, 16 Imagen, 19 Purple, 21 Lever, 24 Idiot, 25 Autovía, 26 Llegadas, 27/23 Free will.
Down: 1 Lipstick, 2 Final, 4 Al lado, 5 Necks, 6 Itching, 7 Germ, 8 Duende, 13 Increase, 15 Routine, 17 Muleta, 18 Decada, 20 Potra, 22 Vivir.
NAMEPLATE
EASY
HARD
