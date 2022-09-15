By Matthew Roscoe • 15 September 2022 • 13:28

Pedro Sanchez sends his praises to Queen Letizia who celebrates her 50th birthday. Image: Gil Corzo/Shutterstock.com

SPANISH Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has praised Queen Letizia as she celebrates her 50th birthday on September 15.

“Thanks to Queen Letizia for her loyalty, work and solidarity, happy 50th birthday,” Sanchez said.

“On such a special day, I join in the congratulations of all of us who recognise your dedication to others and your sense of duty to our country.”

Gracias a la Reina Letizia por su lealtad, trabajo y solidaridad. En un día tan especial, me sumo a la felicitación de todos los que reconocemos su entrega a los demás y su sentido del deber con nuestro país. Feliz 50 cumpleaños. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 15, 2022

Letizia, who has a degree in Journalism from the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), is Spain’s first ‘commoner’ queen.

King Felipe and Letizia married on May 22, 2004, after an engagement that came as a surprise in 2003.

The couple married on a rainy day in the Almudena Cathedral.

On October 31, 2005, their first daughter, Leonor, was born, destined to inherit the throne now occupied by her father, and on April 29, 2007, their second daughter, Sofia, was born.

Other Spanish politicians sent their birthday wishes to Queen Letizia.

Spain’s People’s Party President Alberto Nunez Feijoo said: “Congratulations to Queen Letizia on her 50th birthday, and thank you for your exemplary work and commitment to Spain.”

Felicidades a la Reina Letizia en su 50 cumpleaños, y gracias por su labor ejemplar y su compromiso con España. pic.twitter.com/DOWp1MsCFE — Alberto Núñez Feijóo (@NunezFeijoo) September 15, 2022

“Today I would like to congratulate Queen Letizia on her 50th birthday. A woman who stands out for her dedication, her listening and her closeness. Congratulations,” Emiliano Garcia-Page, president of Castilla-La Mancha wrote.

Hoy quiero felicitar a la Reina Letizia por su 50 cumpleaños.

Una mujer que destaca por su entrega, su escucha y su cercanía.

Felicidades. pic.twitter.com/AajU5gJWS1 — Emiliano García-Page (@garciapage) September 15, 2022

Spain’s Queen will spend her birthday preparing for upcoming trips as she is set to attend the funeral of Elizabeth II and then head to New York for the UN General Assembly, according to the Royal Household.

On Friday, September 16, the Queen will preside over the extraordinary concert of the National Orchestra and Choir of Spain.

The concert marks the 50th anniversary of the research carried out by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), of which she is the Honorary President.

