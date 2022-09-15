HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
Pedro Sanchez sends his praises to Queen Letizia who celebrates her 50th birthday

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 September 2022 • 13:28

Pedro Sanchez sends his praises to Queen Letizia who celebrates her 50th birthday. Image: Gil Corzo/Shutterstock.com

SPANISH Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has praised Queen Letizia as she celebrates her 50th birthday on September 15.

“Thanks to Queen Letizia for her loyalty, work and solidarity, happy 50th birthday,” Sanchez said.

“On such a special day, I join in the congratulations of all of us who recognise your dedication to others and your sense of duty to our country.”

Letizia, who has a degree in Journalism from the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), is Spain’s first ‘commoner’ queen.

King Felipe and Letizia married on May 22, 2004, after an engagement that came as a surprise in 2003.

The couple married on a rainy day in the Almudena Cathedral.

On October 31, 2005, their first daughter, Leonor, was born, destined to inherit the throne now occupied by her father, and on April 29, 2007, their second daughter, Sofia, was born.

Other Spanish politicians sent their birthday wishes to Queen Letizia.

Spain’s People’s Party President Alberto Nunez Feijoo said: “Congratulations to Queen Letizia on her 50th birthday, and thank you for your exemplary work and commitment to Spain.”

“Today I would like to congratulate Queen Letizia on her 50th birthday. A woman who stands out for her dedication, her listening and her closeness. Congratulations,” Emiliano Garcia-Page, president of Castilla-La Mancha wrote.

Spain’s Queen will spend her birthday preparing for upcoming trips as she is set to attend the funeral of Elizabeth II and then head to New York for the UN General Assembly, according to the Royal Household.

On Friday, September 16, the Queen will preside over the extraordinary concert of the National Orchestra and Choir of Spain.

The concert marks the 50th anniversary of the research carried out by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), of which she is the Honorary President.

