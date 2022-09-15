Robot Dogs to be used as guide dogs for the blind

By Anna Ellis • 15 September 2022 • 14:06

Image: Xolodan/Shutterstock.com

Robot dogs are designed to be used for military missions, although they are not too far away from being put to use as guide dogs for blind people.



Software and artificial intelligence can be changed so that the dog can be adapted to whatever mission it is put to.

The robot dog created by Spain’s Bumerania Robotics has 14 built-in cameras and is capable of climbing stairs.

The guide dog project is being developed in partnership with the University of Alicante (UA).

They have now developed a system so that the cameras are able to read the visual signals of traffic lights identifying if they are red, amber or green.

It also identifies pedestrian crossings and other road signs, as well as a car approaching at high speed. “A blind person can indicate an address and the robot dog will take you to the site safely,” explained the owner of Bumerania Robotics.

“It even incorporates a dog lead as if it were a real dog,” he added.

It has been said that Robot Dogs and Pets represent the future of companion robots. As you can adopt a robot dog or pet and enjoy the benefits of a pet, without any of the inconveniences.

Studies have shown that having robotic or lifelike pets can reduce symptoms of anxiety, stress, sadness, really to help provide companionship and combat loneliness.

