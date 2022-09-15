By Matthew Roscoe • 15 September 2022 • 1:50

WATCH: Shocking moment royal guard at the Queen's coffin suddenly collapses. Image: Bryan Rigby-Roberts/Twitter

VIDEOS emerged on social media in the early hours of Thursday, September 15 showing a royal guard at the Queen’s coffin suddenly collapsing.

The man appears to stumble a few times before he collapses off the stage and lands on his face.

Following the shocking incident, several people run to his aid.

Videos have been shared on social media and have sparked hundreds of people to comment on the incident.

One person wrote: “A royal guard at the queen’s lying in state stumbled before falling on his face.”

a royal guard at the queen's lying in state stumbled before falling on his face pic.twitter.com/eDQQ0f9HJ9 — kelly (@baddestofbirch) September 14, 2022

“I hope the poor guard who fainted at the Lying-in-State is okay! #lyinginstate #WestminsterHall #QueenElizabethII” another person wrote.

“Bet that hurt.”

One person offered a possible explanation for the sudden collapse from the royal guard: “Syncope from locking knees? Extremely common in military formations but usually outside on a warm day.

“Keep knees bent and wiggle toes, and isometrically tense leg muscles if standing still for very long periods to make sure blood keeps moving around well.”

Syncope from locking knees? Extremely common in military formations but usually outside on a warm day. Keep knees bent and wiggle toes, isometrically tense leg muscles if standing still for very long periods to make sure blood keeps moving around well https://t.co/qogM7C80fB — the last pirate (@corsair21c) September 14, 2022

