By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 14:15

Russia firmly adheres to "One China" states Putin in meeting with Xi Jinping Credit: Twitter @AZmilitary1

Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again affirmed Russia’s view on “One China” condemning the US provocations on Taiwan in a meeting with President Xi Jinping of The People’s Republic of China, on Thursday, September 15.

Footage of Putin vouching for Russia’s commitment to “One China” during his meeting with Xi Jinping was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“🇷🇺🇨🇳Russia highly appreciates China’s balanced position on Ukraine crisis, Russia firmly adheres to “One China” principle and condems US provocations in Taiwan, and attempts to create unipolar world have taken on an absolutely ugly shape – Putin in meeting with Xi Jinping”

🇷🇺🇨🇳Russia highly appreciates China’s balanced position on Ukraine crisis, Russia firmly adheres to "One China" principle and condems US provocations in Taiwan, and attempts to create unipolar world have taken on an absolutely ugly shape – Putin in meeting with Xi Jinping pic.twitter.com/BwIVlDY255 — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) September 15, 2022

“Xi Jinping”:

“Dear President Putin! My dear and old friend! I am very glad to see you again!”

“In the conditions of a pandemic, we constantly maintain contact, including by phone.”

“In the face of the colossal changes of our time unprecedented in the entire history on a global scale, we are ready with our Russian colleagues to set an example of a responsible world power and play a leading role to put the world on a sustainable development trajectory.”

— In the face of the colossal changes of our time unprecedented in the entire history on a global scale, we are ready with our Russian colleagues to set an example of a responsible world power and play a leading role to put the world on a sustainable development trajectory. — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) September 15, 2022

The news follows video footage of Russian President Putin allegedly being “humiliated” after being forced to wait for President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan has gone viral on Thursday, September 15.

