WARNING: Salmonella found in pasteurised liquid whole egg in Andalucia. Image: aesan.gob.es

SPAIN’S Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition has issued an alert, which was received by health authorities in Andalucia, regarding the presence of Salmonella in pasteurised liquid whole egg.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) announced on Thursday, September 15 that it had become aware, through the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (SCIRI), of an alert notification sent by the health authorities in Andalucia regarding the presence of Salmonella in the liquid whole egg product Ovopak brand pasteurised from Spain.

“The product is mainly intended for the catering sector, from where it is already being withdrawn,” AESAN said.

“However, it is not excluded that in some cases it may have been marketed directly to consumers, and it is, therefore, appropriate to issue this warning.”

The data of the product involved are:

Product Name: Pasteurized Liquid Whole Egg

Brand Name: Ovopack

Product appearance: Tetrabrik

Batch number: 11160

Expiration date 01/10/2022

Unit Weight: 1L

Temperature: refrigeration.

⚠️ Alerta por presencia de Salmonella en huevo entero líquido pasteurizado.

🚫 No consumir

▶️ Nombre: Huevo entero líquido pasteurizado

▶️ Marca: OVOPAK

▶️ Lote: 11160

According to the information available, the product has been distributed in Andalucia, Extremadura and Madrid.

AESAN added: “This information has been transmitted to the competent authorities of the Autonomous Communities through the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (SCIRI), in order to verify the withdrawal of the product involved from the marketing channels.

“With the information available, there is no evidence of any reported case associated with this alert in Spain.

“Persons who have the product affected by this alert at home are recommended to refrain from consuming it and to return it to the point of purchase.”

Earlier this year, Spain confirmed cases of Salmonella related to the chocolate products made in a factory in Arlon (Belgium) by the Kinder company.

AESAN said: “The presence of Salmonella may pose certain risks to the health of those who consume it. In the event of having consumed this product and presenting any symptoms compatible with salmonellosis (mainly diarrhoea and/or vomiting accompanied by fever and headache), it is recommended to go to a health centre.”

AESAN also issued another food alert from Spain on Thursday, September 15.

An alert notification was issued regarding the presence of foreign bodies in goat cheese from France.

