Spain and Europe’s first-ever space rocket the MIURA 1 is ‘ready to fly’

Unprecedented in Europe, the company has carried out the complete test of an integrated space vehicle flight mission. After passing all the relevant tests at its technical facilities in the municipality of Teruel, Aragon, the rocket is ready for its first launch. This highly-anticipated event is scheduled for the end of 2022 from El Arenosillo in Huelva province.

The qualification campaign consisted of a series of tests with the objective of ensuring that all the rocket’s subsystems work correctly. This was done in order to finally carry out a complete combined test and to verify that the rocket is ready for flight.

Although PLD Space had already tested and validated each of the subsystems that make up the launch vehicle, it had not yet tested all of them at the same time in an integrated manner.

This campaign consisted of several function validation tests and three static ignitions, also called hot tests or static tests. They comprised tests of five, 20, and 122 seconds. The latter, known as flight mission testing, is key to the future of the vehicle because it simulates all the conditions of a real launch, only without actually flying.

“We make the rocket truly think it’s on its way to space”, explained Raul Torres, the PLD Space Co-Founder, CEO and Launch Director. The 122-second test is equivalent to the time the motor stays on in a real launch. Its main purpose is to check the correct operation of all subsystems during a simulated flight.