By Anna Ellis • 15 September 2022 • 12:35

Spoil yourself with some mud bath therapy. Image: Olesia Bilkei/Shutterstock.com

The biggest outdoor mud therapy sight in Europe can be found in Spain’s, Costa Calida’s San Pedro.



Situated between the Mar Menor and the Mediterranean Sea, this small seaside town is famous for its fishing background, therapeutic mud baths, salt flats and vast stretches of sand.

Due to the particular weather conditions of the Mar Menor, with a great number of hours of sun a year and high salinity levels, some muds suitable for therapeutical treatments have been stocked for centuries at the northern end of the lagoon.

The latest studies by Universidad de Murcia in 1995 show that these sediments have a high percentage of cations, calcium, magnesium, potassium and fluoride, as well as anions, chloride and sulphate in levels which are well over the expected ones, even for waters of this salinity level.

If you suffer from bone and joint pains, you should definitely go to the muds of Las Salinas in Lo Pagán and try the well-known ‘Mar Menor muds’. Due to sedimentation, on the sand and at the bottom of this small sea there are some muds with great power of absorption, mineralising action and healing effect.

They are very appropriate for skin treatments and in cases of rheumatism, arthritis, gout and rehabilitation after bone fracture. They are also used as an anti-inflammatory.

Muds have an important therapeutical effect thanks to their great power of absorption, mineralising action, capacity to neutralise acidity and healing properties. That is why they are very suitable for many types of skin disease.

A mud layer on your skin absorbs all toxins from the peripheral system of your connective tissue and eliminates toxins from your dermis, acting as a real blotter for your skin.

