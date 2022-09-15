By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 9:09

WATCH: Madrid in chaos after huge water pipe burst floods streets Credit: Twitter @bcarabante

Spain’s capital city of Madrid is currently in chaos after a water pipe burst near Marqués de Vadillo, has flooded the area and the surrounding stretch of Calle 30 with water, as reported on Thursday, September 15.

The chaos seen in Madrid after a huge water pipe burst has flooded its street was evidenced by video footage and photos that were widely shared on Twitter:

#Water pipe burst. Drainage work is being carried out by @BomberosMad on the branches of #M30 at #MarquésDeVadillo.

@policiademadrid is diverting traffic. The surrounding area remains cordoned off. As far as possible, avoid the area.

#Rotura tubería de agua. Continúan las labores de desagüe por parte de @BomberosMad en los ramales de #M30 a la altura de #MarquésDeVadillo. @policiademadrid está desviando el tráfico. El entorno permanece acordonado. En la medida de lo posible, eviten la zona. pic.twitter.com/vQA2bSVfFA — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) September 15, 2022

“#Water pipe burst in the #MarquésdeVadillo area. It breaks the road and produces a considerable flow of water. It affects several branches of @MadridCalle30. In principle there is no structural damage to nearby buildings. 14 crews from @BomberosMadin drainage work.”

#Rotura de tubería de agua en la zona de #MarquésdeVadillo. Rompe la calzada y produce una corriente de agua considerable. Afecta a varios ramales de @MadridCalle30. En principio no hay daños estructurales en edificios cercanos. 14 dotaciones de @BomberosMad en labores de desagüe pic.twitter.com/IpDEzLS3OQ — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) September 15, 2022

“A burst pipe leaves streets impassable next to Marqués de Vadillo (Madrid) and the M30 tunnel is closed. Metro L5 is operating correctly.”

El reventón de una tubería deja calles intransitables junto a Marqués de Vadillo (Madrid) y el túnel M30 está cerrado. La L5 de Metro funciona correctamente. pic.twitter.com/glwivtOmj9 — Agustín Cárdenas (@agucardenas) September 15, 2022

“Pipe burst at #Marquesdevadillo with #AntonioLeyva #Marquesdevadillo with #AntonioLeyva affecting M-30 at that point.”

Rotura de tubería en

#Marquesdevadillo con #AntonioLeyva con afectación a M-30 en ese punto. pic.twitter.com/SLYqHHkijn — CPPM Madrid Policía (@cppmmadrid) September 15, 2022

“At 2:25 this morning a pipe burst near Marqués de Vadillo, flooding the area and the surrounding stretch of Calle 30 with water.”

“Complicated morning for traffic. We report on the effects and recommendations at @cgm_madrid”

A las 2:25 de esta madrugada se ha producido la rotura de una tubería cercana a Marqués de Vadillo, incidencia que ha anegado de agua la zona y el tramo de Calle 30 del entorno. Mañana complicada de tráfico. Informamos sobre las afecciones y recomendaciones en @cgm_madrid pic.twitter.com/b9t2akQdxX — Borja Carabante (@bcarabante) September 15, 2022

