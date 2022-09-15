HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
WATCH: Madrid in chaos after huge water pipe burst floods streets

By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 9:09

WATCH: Madrid in chaos after huge water pipe burst floods streets Credit: Twitter @bcarabante

Spain’s capital city of Madrid is currently in chaos after a water pipe burst near Marqués de Vadillo, has flooded the area and the surrounding stretch of Calle 30 with water, as reported on Thursday, September 15.

The chaos seen in Madrid after a huge water pipe burst has flooded its street was evidenced by video footage and photos that were widely shared on Twitter:

#Water pipe burst. Drainage work is being carried out by @BomberosMad on the branches of #M30 at #MarquésDeVadillo.

@policiademadrid is diverting traffic. The surrounding area remains cordoned off. As far as possible, avoid the area.

“#Water pipe burst in the #MarquésdeVadillo area. It breaks the road and produces a considerable flow of water. It affects several branches of  @MadridCalle30. In principle there is no structural damage to nearby buildings. 14 crews from @BomberosMadin drainage work.”

“A burst pipe leaves streets impassable next to Marqués de Vadillo (Madrid) and the M30 tunnel is closed. Metro L5 is operating correctly.”

“Pipe burst at #Marquesdevadillo with #AntonioLeyva #Marquesdevadillo with #AntonioLeyva affecting M-30 at that point.”

“At 2:25 this morning a pipe burst near Marqués de Vadillo, flooding the area and the surrounding stretch of Calle 30 with water.”

“Complicated morning for traffic. We report on the effects and recommendations at @cgm_madrid”

The news follows reports that two squatters, a 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman died in a flat fire in Madrid early on Sunday, September 11.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram

