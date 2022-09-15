By Anna Ellis • 15 September 2022 • 14:41

With so many to choose from how do you find the perfect pet flap? Image: Nils Jacobi/Shutterstock.com

A pet door is an ultimate convenience for both pet owners and animals. It allows pets to enter and leave as they please and minimizes the need for pet owners like you to let the pet outside manually.



It also reduces unwanted behaviour such as barking when left outside and scratching on doors.

In the case of bad weather, a pet door also helps guarantee that your pet outside will safely get back in the house.

The invention of the cat flap is commonly attributed to Sir Isaac Newton. He is said to have come up with the idea of the cat flap after his cat kept opening the door to his darkened laboratory and letting in light.

Sir Isaac Newton’s cat flap was said to have been a simple hole in the door but in the last decade flaps have come on in leaps and bounds.

With so many products on the market, where do you begin looking?

Microchip cat flaps work with all common microchips and can be fitted in any window, wall, or door, is great for preventing stray animals from entering your home.

The infrared collar key cat flap lets you control your pet’s movements using a tag on your furry friend’s collar

There are basic 4-way flaps which can be locked from the inside and at the other end of the market electronic flaps that automatically open when they sense your cat or dog close by.

For larger pet flaps where security can be a concern, there is the option of locking security panels and heavy-duty aluminium frames providing peace of mind.

