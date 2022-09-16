Armenians appeal for major military assistance and weapons as Azerbaijan troops flood borders

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 September 2022 • 14:58
Armenian public make appeal for major military assistance and weapons as Azerbaijan troops flood borders. Image: Bumble Dee/Shutterstock.com
Armenians are appealing for major military assistance and weapons due to Azerbaijan reportedly flooding its borders with more troops, as reported on Friday, September 16.
Telegram channel for the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) said: “At the moment there is a serious build-up of enemy troops to the borders of Armenia.
“Tik-Tok in Azerbaijan has already been cut off, and everything is obviously moving towards the attack to capture Syunik.”
It added: “All this is happening with the obvious connivance and knowledge of the so-called “ally” – Russia!
“Obviously, the latter will not and has already refused to fulfil its commitments under the agreement on mutual assistance of 1997, we do not even want to talk about the circus with the name of “CSTO”.
“Under the circumstances, the Armenian government, being well aware of the situation, obviously does not take sufficient preventive measures to neutralize the threat to the existence of the Armenian state, with the obvious betrayal of its main, so to speak, “ally”.
“In view of the above, we demand that the Armenian government take the following measures IMMEDIATELY:
“Time is running out on the clock, the failure to take absolutely ALL measures to defend the homeland is a crime against the fatherland, from which no excuses will save the current government,” it concluded.
The news comes after members of the CSTO Joint Headquarters operative group arrived in Armenia with reports that Nancy Pelosi is also due to fly to Yerevan this weekend.
On Thursday, September 15, the Press Secretary of the Armenian government, Suren Papikyan, wrote on the official Facebook page, that the Armenian Defence Minister had welcomed the CSTO Joint Headquarters operative group from the CSTO Collective Security Council to Yerevan.
Colonel-General Anato was at the head of this group, whose objective was to carry out a monitoring mission in Armenia following the recent attacks by Azerbaijan. The Defence Minister also welcomed Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov at the same time.
Nancy Pelosi, the US Speaker of the House, is due to travel to Armenia this coming weekend in a supposed show of support for Armenia.
