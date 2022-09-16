Average price of electricity drops SIGNIFICANTLY in Spain this Friday, September 16

By Chris King • 16 September 2022 • 1:29

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Friday, September 16, the average price of electricity drops by 15.13 per cent in Spain.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will drop by 15.13 per cent today, Friday, September 16, compared to Thursday, September 15. Specifically, it will stand at €277.82/MWh, taking it back below the €300 mark, and €49.51/MWh lower than Thursday.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will be €171.46/MWh today.

This price is the result of adding the average of the auction in the wholesale market to the compensation that the demand will pay to the combined cycle plants for the application of the ‘Iberian exception’ to cap the price of gas for the generation of electricity.