By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 15:12

Benalmádena IV Half Marathon 10K and 5K in aid of Proyecto Hombre Málaga Credit: Ayuntamiento Benalmadena

Holiday World Resort and the Benalmádena Town Hall organise the IV Half Marathon, 10K and 5K

in aid of Proyecto Hombre Málaga

It is now seven years since Holiday World Resort and Benalmádena Town Hall joined forces to create this event, which has been growing and consolidating year after year.

This seventh edition, which hosts the 4th Half Marathon and the 7th Benalmádena 10k and 5k Run, will take place on Sunday November 27 at 10.00 am with a clear objective: to reach 2,000 participants.

This is a charity sporting event with the aim of raising funds for the C.E.S.M.A. Foundation – Proyecto Hombre Malaga, which fights against addictions in young people through various programmes.

The race is suitable for all types of public to participate with 3 distances: 21k (half marathon), 10k and 5k; from amateur runners with a great commitment to overcoming to families or individuals who wish to collaborate with the cause by walking along the coastline.

As a novelty, the Resort offers non-resident participants the possibility of staying at its facilities during the weekend of the race.

Registrations are now available on the website www.dorsalchip.es, with a special early bird price for half marathon bibs.

This is an established event in the city, which in its last edition in 2021 brought together more than 1,300 participants, raising more than 35,000 euros, all of which went to Proyecto Hombre.

This important sporting event is part of the social action programme that the organisation carries out as part of its CSR commitment.

The aim of the race is to promote healthy lifestyle habits and to promote Benalmádena as a preferred destination for sports tourism.

