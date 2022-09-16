HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
BREAKING: Iran deploying around 50,000 troops to the Armenian border

By Chris King • 16 September 2022 • 21:16

Around 50,000 troops are being deployed to the Armenian border by Iran.

 

It has been reported this evening, Friday, September 16, that around 50,000 troops have been deployed to the Armenian border by Iran. This comes as a direct result of the recent attacks by Azerbaijan on the small state of Armenia. There are also as yet unconfirmed reports on social media sites of Turkey dispatching 45,000 reservists to the same border areas.

Iran shares a border with both Armenia and Azerbaijan. Nasser Kanaani, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman already stressed in an official government statement last Tuesday, September 13, that the Islamist Republic will not accept any changes in the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

Unconfirmed reports claim that two regiments of Iran‘s army have already gone to the aid of Armenia and are fighting with Azerbaijani forces. It is also claimed that a large number of Azerbaijani soldiers have subsequently been killed.

Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the IRGC ground forces, today, Friday, September 16, reportedly visited the units located on the border of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Nakhichevan. He stated that their readiness level is very high, according to Iranian media reports.

Alen Simonyan, the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia tweeted his thanks for the support of the Iranian Government yesterday, Thursday, September 15. 

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

