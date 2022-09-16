By Chris King • 16 September 2022 • 21:16

Iran deploying around 50,000 troops to the Armenian border

Around 50,000 troops are being deployed to the Armenian border by Iran.

It has been reported this evening, Friday, September 16, that around 50,000 troops have been deployed to the Armenian border by Iran. This comes as a direct result of the recent attacks by Azerbaijan on the small state of Armenia. There are also as yet unconfirmed reports on social media sites of Turkey dispatching 45,000 reservists to the same border areas.

Iran shares a border with both Armenia and Azerbaijan. Nasser Kanaani, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman already stressed in an official government statement last Tuesday, September 13, that the Islamist Republic will not accept any changes in the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

🇮🇷🇦🇲Iran is sending 50,000 soldiers to the Armenian border. / Reports — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 16, 2022

Unconfirmed reports claim that two regiments of Iran‘s army have already gone to the aid of Armenia and are fighting with Azerbaijani forces. It is also claimed that a large number of Azerbaijani soldiers have subsequently been killed.

Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the IRGC ground forces, today, Friday, September 16, reportedly visited the units located on the border of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Nakhichevan. He stated that their readiness level is very high, according to Iranian media reports.

Iranian media reports that the commander of the IRGC ground forces, Mohammad Pakpour, visited the units located on the border of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan and stated that their readiness level is very high. pic.twitter.com/D1v2ARumf6 — 301🇦🇲 (@301arm) September 16, 2022

Alen Simonyan, the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia tweeted his thanks for the support of the Iranian Government yesterday, Thursday, September 15.

این روزها به گرمی از سفر خرداد ماه خود به تهران یاد می کنم. من از مقامات دوست و ملت🇮🇷برای حمایت از تمامیت ارضی 🇦🇲 در این شرایط سخت تشکر می کنم.#President_Raisi@mb_ghalibaf @HAabdollahian @iraninyerevan @armenia_of pic.twitter.com/VWLKbIb53Y — Alen Simonyan (@alensimonyan) September 15, 2022

