By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 8:10

BREAKING: Kyrgyzstan parliament holds emergency session as fighting with Tajikistan continues Credit: Borka Kiss/Shutterstock.com

The Kyrgyzstan parliament has reportedly held an emergency session after fighting with Tajikistan continues, as reported on Friday, September 16.

The Kyrgyzstan parliament held the emergency session following fighting with Tajikistan according to reports on Twitter:

“The Kyrgyz parliament holds an emergency session to discuss the military escalation on the border with Tajikistan.”

The Kyrgyz parliament holds an emergency session to discuss the military escalation on the border with Tajikistan. https://t.co/9cJBCmraOw — EndGameWW3 🇺🇸 (@EndGameWW3) September 16, 2022

“Tajik border guards: a soldier was killed and 3 others were wounded as a result of the Kyrgyz shelling on the Tajik border posts.”

Tajik border guards: a soldier was killed and 3 others were wounded as a result of the Kyrgyz shelling on the Tajik border posts. https://t.co/GJStQtyn9O — EndGameWW3 🇺🇸 (@EndGameWW3) September 16, 2022

“#Kyrgyzstan and #Tajikistan have agreed to a cease-fire on the border, but residents of border areas report that shelling continues.”

#Kyrgyzstan and #Tajikistan have agreed to a cease-fire on the border, but residents of border areas report that shelling continues. pic.twitter.com/d3KaVZpywI — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 16, 2022

The news follows reports of an exchange of fire on the Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan border was reported by The Information and Communications Department of the State Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan.

The department reported that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, an incident involving the use of weapons occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border.

While on duty in the area of Bulak Bashy, Batken District, Batken Province, the Kyrgyz State National Security Committee border guard detected a border guard of the Tajik State National Security Committee, which, in violation of earlier agreements between the parties, took up combat positions in the unmarked section of the state border.

Ignoring the “legitimate demands of the Kyrgyz side to leave the territory”, the Tajik border guards opened fire.

The Kyrgyz border guards also responded with weapons.

An exchange of fire started between the border patrols, during which the Tajik side used mortars.

As of 9:30.am local time on September 14, 2022, the exchange of fire commenced and ceased intermittently.

According to preliminary reports, there are no injuries or casualties on the Kyrgyz side.

