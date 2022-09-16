By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 11:12

BREAKING NEWS: Explosion in Luhansk People's Republic Prosecutor General's Office Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua

An explosion has been reported in Luhansk People’s Republic’s Prosecutor General’s Office in Luhansk, Ukraine, as reported on Friday, September 16.

Video footage of the incident was shared on Twitter:

“А video of the explosion in the building of the so-called “General Prosecutor’s Office of the LPR” in the center of temporarily occupied Luhansk appeared online. We are waiting for official information.”

⚡️А video of the explosion in the building of the so-called "General Prosecutor's Office of the LPR" in the center of temporarily occupied Luhansk appeared online. We are waiting for official information. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_uaA pic.twitter.com/6CFMJJYqmq — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 16, 2022

According to Russian media one person has been reported dead and another injured as a result of the explosion.

The news follows reports of a missile strike on an administration building in Russian-occupied Kherson Ukraine flooded social media on Friday, September 16.

In addition Ukraine’s Security Service has reportedly collected further evidence on ex-deputies who imposed the Russian-occupation regime in Luhansk region, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

The offenders formed the “core” of the occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territory of Starobilsk district of Luhansk region.

In particular the “acting head”, “acting deputy head”, “advisor to the head of the administration of the Starobilsk district of the Luhansk People’s Republic”.

