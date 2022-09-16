By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 10:14

BREAKING NEWS: Two police officers stabbed in London's Leicester Square Credit: rightclickstudios/Shutterstock.com

Two police officers have been stabbed in London’s Leicester Square, as reported on Friday September 16.

The Metropolitan Police reported the stabbing of two police officers in London’s Leicester Square stating:

“On Friday, 16 September at around 06:00hrs police encountered a male with a knife in the area of Leicester Square.”

“Two officers received stab wounds and are currently being treated in hospital. We await further updates on their conditions.”

“Their families are aware. Taser was deployed and male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker. He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he remains at this time.”

“Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. The incident is not being treated as terror related.”

The news follows reports that a teacher at one of the largest schools in France’s Caen has been stabbed on Tuesday, September 13.

The teacher was stabbed at Caen’s Malherbe High School at around 11 am.

Police were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports that a teacher had been attacked by a student with a knife.

Earlier reports coming out of France suggest that the attacker was one of the teacher’s students.

The teacher was transported to the university hospital in Caen after receiving some medical attention at the scene.

