By Chris King • 16 September 2022 • 23:22

Tajikistani forces bomb Batken airport in Kyrgyzstan

Batken airport in Kyrgyzstan has been bombed by Tajikistani forces.

At least eight civilians are reported to have been killed in shelling attacks carried out this evening, Friday, September 16, by Tajikistani forces as they attempt to knock the Kyrgyzstan airport of Batken airport in Kirgiz. Another 24 people are also believed to have been injured.

A separate report claims that during the last 18 hours, at least 24-30 civilians were killed and around 100 people injured. The Tajik army is thought to have deployed special forces operatives into Kyrgyzstan.

WATCH: According to reports, the military of #Tajikistan is attempting to disable the airport of #Batken, #Kyrgyzstan, with multiple shellings, as hostilities and armed conflict escalate in the region, with at least 8 civilians killed and 24 injured. pic.twitter.com/RT4zaeyQSC — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 16, 2022

According to reports, an Uragan MLRS attack targeted the airport and military registration and enlistment office in the city of Batken. Tajik troops are believed to be occupying two villages just across the border into Kyrgyzstan.

Around 160,000 civilians are said to be trying to leave Kyrgyzstan and attempting to cross over into neighbouring countries at the border. Others simply travelled deeper into the country to escape the conflict.

CSTO members Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are clashing. The Tajiks have deployed special forces after striking an airport and military enlistment office in Kyrgyzstan with a 220mm Uragan MRLS (vid below).

30 dead from both sides. pic.twitter.com/nnPyyjAJZO — Rafa (@OG301AD) September 16, 2022

If the Tajikistan attack does not stop then the Kyrgyz parliament will declare a general mobilisation tomorrow, Saturday, September 17, according to the latest reports online.

🇰🇬🇹🇯It is reported that the Kyrgyz parliament will declare a general mobilization tomorrow if the Tajikistan attack does not stop. — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 16, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.