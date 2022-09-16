British man admitted to Mallorca medical facility ICU after almost drowning at Sant Elm beach

By Chris King • 16 September 2022 • 3:40

Image of Sant Elm beach on the Balearic island of Mallorca. Credit: Google maps - Ron J H Montreux

A 74-year-old man was admitted to Palmaplanas Clinic after almost drowning at Sant Elm beach on the Balearic island of Mallorca.

As reported by SAMU 061, a 74-year-old British man was admitted to the ICU of the Palmaplanas Clinic on the Balearic island of Mallorca this Thursday, September 15. The incident occurred at around 6pm on the beach of Sant Elm .

SAMU061 Informa: Ahogado en playa de Sant Elm. Varón de 74 años de nacionalidad británica que es rescatado por personal sanitario fuera de guardia del agua inconsciente y en parada cardiorespiratoria. Socorristas inician maniobras de RCP con DESA. pic.twitter.com/WYHo2w5aOO — SAMU061 IllesBalears (@SAMU061IB) September 15, 2022

The man was seen to be in difficulty in the water and was rescued unconscious and placed on the beach where cardiorespiratory manoeuvres were applied by the lifeguards who were on duty, assisted by some off-duty health personnel. He eventually regained consciousness and recovered a pulse.

Three SAMU 061 ambulances arrived at the scene and the patient was transferred in a serious condition to the hospital. No further information has been made available as to the current health situation of the patient.

y consiguen que el paciente recupere pulso y consciencia. Se envían 3 unidades que atienden al afectado y trasladan con preaviso a la UCI de la Clínica Palma Planas en estado grave. — SAMU061 IllesBalears (@SAMU061IB) September 15, 2022

Sant Elm is a small resort on the west coast of Mallorca, facing the small island Es Pantaleu, and the larger island Sa Dragonera. The beach is barely 130 metres in length and is split into two parts, one with fine sand and the other with part sand and part gravel.

