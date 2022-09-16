By Matthew Roscoe • 16 September 2022 • 17:58

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex says he's "overwhelmed" by love shown for the Queen. Image: VILevi/Shutterstock.com

THE Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, said he has been “overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect” for the Queen.

The Earl of Wessex, who is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and the youngest sibling of King Charles III. Edward thanked everyone for their support.

“As a family, we have grown up learning to share our parents, especially our beloved mama, with the Nation, her Realms and the Commonwealth,” he said.

“While it has been lovely to have spent time saying our own farewell privately at Balmoral, it is now time to allow others to be able to say their farewell.”

He added: “We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us.

“And now, we are there for her, united in grief. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means.”

His brother King Charles III is currently in Wales making several planned appearances, including giving a speech in Welsh at The Senedd, officially known as the Welsh Parliament in English and Senedd Cymru in Welsh.

Prince Edward continued: “The Queen’s passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives. Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much.

“Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom. Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us.”

“May God bless Her Majesty and may her memory be long cherished even as the baton she has carried for these past 70 years now passes to the next generation and to my brother, Charles. Long Live The King,” he added.

